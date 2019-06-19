Missions and Highlights

DLR facts

  • Personnel

    8127

    employees at DLR in 2017

  • Supporting young researchers

    969

    doctoral students were supervised by DLR in 2017

  • Promoting education

    39,735

    school children visited DLR_School_Labs in 2017

  • Infrastructure

    40

    institutes, testing and operational facilities exist within DLR

  • Sites

    20

    sites are maintained by DLR throughout Germany

  • Budget

    1001

    million euro was DLR’s research and operations budget in the financial year 2017

  • Aerospace budget

    1463

    million euro were managed within the DLR aerospace budget in the financial year 2016

  • Project Management Agency

    1279

    million euro was the amount of funds provided by DLR in the financial year 2017

  • Technology Marketing

    147

    technology transfer projects were supported by DLR between 2006 and 2017

DLR and Japanese research organisation AIST agree on cooperation on energy research

19 June 2019

In Germany and Japan, governments have set ambitious goals for transforming the energy system and supporting environmental protection. Renewable energies are increasingly being developed and efficiency measures strengthened. In both countries, energy research is playing a major role.

DLR and ONERA – joint research into AI for the aerospace sector

19 June 2019

On 17 June 2019, during the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, the German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt; DLR) and the French research organisation ONERA (Office National d’Études et de Recherches Aérospatiales) met at the DLR stand to agree their collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Gemeinsame Forschung für die nächste Generation von Rotorblättern

Joint research for the next generation of rotor blades

19 June 2019

JAXA, ONERA and DLR signed an agreement for trilateral cooperation on rotorcraft on 18 June 2019 during the Paris Air Show at Le Bourget. This trilateral research agreement will investigate optimisation methods for the creation of a new generation of rotorcraft blades.

European reusable launch systems for more sustainability in spaceflight

18 June 2019

The German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt; DLR) and five European companies have teamed up in the RETro Propulsion Assisted Landing Technologies (RETALT) project to jointly advance the research and development of key technologies for European vertical-landing launch vehicles.

DLR sites

Beindruckende VR%2dSimulation der ersten Mondlandung mit DLR%2dBeteiligung

Impressive VR simulation of the first Moon landing with DLR participation

4 June 2019

On 1 June 2019, as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the first humans landing on the Moon, a ‘Moon Talk’ was held in the Deutsches Museum in Munich. Apollo 16 astronaut Charlie Duke also participated in a panel discussion. During the ‘First Moon Landing’ introductory presentation, the former director of the German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt; DLR) Robotics and Mechatronics Center, Gerd Hirzinger, showed exciting aspects and details of the Apollo 11 mission using a newly-developed Virtual Reality (VR) simulation. This simulation shows the descent and landing of Eagle, the exploration of the terrain around the landing site by the astronauts, as well as part of the ascent and return to the Command and Service Module (CSM) that remained in lunar orbit.

Collaboratively overcoming airport crises more quickly

8 February 2019

The onset of winter at the airport – heavy snowfall is forecast, so restricted operations can be expected for several hours. To ensure that the processes continue to run smoothly even during severe weather events in winter, close coordination and cooperation between all key players at the airport are essential.

Latest DLR Blog Updates

AGBRESA – Centrifuge rides against changes in astronauts’ vision

7 June 2019

<img align="right" alt="" src="https://www.dlr.de/blogs/en/ResourceImage.aspx?raid=432628">Participants in AGBRESA are on a long-duration mission to advance our understanding of the effects of spaceflight on the human body. During the AGBRESA mission, our team, Eric Bershad, Karina Marshall-Goebel and others, seek to understand how long-duration exposure to a six-degree head-down tilt, a spaceflight analogue, affects brain and eye health.

...

AGBRESA – A participant's tale: Reaching the finishing line through sheer will power

6 June 2019

<img align="right" alt="" src="https://www.dlr.de/blogs/en/ResourceImage.aspx?raid=432698">HDT 47. Forty-seventh day of bedrest. Another 13 days – and what's left of today. Yesterday I spoke with my wife on the phone. She still can't imagine what would possess a person to volunteer for 60 days in bed without even a pillow. “Do you never feel the urge to get up?” she asks. One of the support staff asked me a similar question just recently. With less than two weeks of bedrest left on the schedule it seems an apt time to answer this question. My summary is simple: it was exactly the way I imagined.

...

High-resolution images for numerous insights into the climate development and geological history of Mars

EMSec – Maritime security

New Mars Express images of the Martian moons Phobos and Deimos
So schwingt die Raumzeit

LISA Pathfinder paves the way for the gravitational-wave observatory LISA

Like the surface of the Moon – robotic exploration of extreme environments on Mount Etna

Megafloods on the Red Planet
European-wide research flights focus on greenhouse gas methane

CIMON - the intelligent astronaut assistant

"Space exploration will only be successful if we embrace it together"

Biofuels reduce soot emissions from aircraft

Kepler's 'second life' – DLR researchers find six planets

Two peaceful missions: 25 years MIR'92 and 20 years MIR'97
